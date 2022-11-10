LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a multi-day closure on the 1-15 to repair damage from a crash.

Starting Monday, Nov. 14 at 4 a.m. to Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m., there will be a multi-day closure of the southbound HOV lane on the I-15 at Spring Mountain Road along with northbound and southbound shoulder restrictions, according to NDOT.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Crews will work between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. however, the closures cannot be removed until the work is completed, NDOT said.

Crews will be repairing the center barrier rail which was damaged in a crash.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes if possible.