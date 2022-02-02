Multi-day closure of I-515 ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard N begins next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound off-ramp from I-515 to Las Vegas Boulevard N. will be closed for approximately 7 days beginning Monday at 9 p.m. The ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

One northbound lane on I-515 will also be closed from Monday at 11 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The closures are a result of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas, meant to extend the near-term service life of the I-515 viaduct in the area.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511.