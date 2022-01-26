Mule, horse dead under suspicious circumstances at popular ranch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The shooting of a mule and suspicious death of a young horse at a popular ranch near Red Rock Canyon are under investigation.

Over the past three, a horse and mule were found dead.

The Bureau of Land Management is investigating the deaths at Cowboy Trail Rides.

In addition to the deaths, other suspicious incidents have occurred including someone who unlocked a gate letting dozens of horses out to run loose. The ranch manager at the tour company says he’s worried about the rest of his animals.

“When you hear of innocent animals being shot. I think you’d have to be a sick individual for it to not bother you a little bit,” said Michael Flood, general manager of Cowboy Trail Rides.