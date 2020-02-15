Mugshot released of one of two suspects involved in armed robbery, crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mugshot of one of the suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery crash that happened near Charleston and US 95 on Feb. 12 was released Friday. This suspect has been identified as Dontz Sudduth.

Police say the two men robbed a business in the on East Flamingo before fleeing and later being involved in a crash.

Officers say the two suspects fled in a dark sedan from the scene of the armed robbery. Officers later located the vehicle and followed it until it crashed into another person’s vehicle near US 95 on Charleston.

Although the suspects fled the scene, they have since been arrested. The victim in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.