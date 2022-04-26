LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for additional victims of 37-year-old Kevin Barnes, who was arrested Monday for sex trafficking.

According to police, Barnes, who is also known as former MTV star Chopper, has a large following on social media and used it to recruit women to be sex workers.

Barnes currently faces one count of sex trafficking of an adult.

Anyone who was contacted by Barnes to become a sex worker or who is a victim of sex trafficking is urged to contact the LVMPD Vice Section at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers at 702-385-5555 or through this link.