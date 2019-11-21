Video: Mt. Charleston sees first snowfall of the winter season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mount Charleston saw its first snowfall of the winter season prompting officials to warn residents and visitors to drive safely and prepare for winter conditions when visiting the Spring Mountains National Recreation area.

The storm Wednesday is expected to bring 10 to 18 inches of snow to the higher elevations of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area (SMNRA), above 7,500 feet but not enough snow for various play areas of Lee Canyon to open.

Agencies are also reminding the public that Mt. Charleston has limited parking and snow play areas, thus, they’ll be monitoring traffic congestion in the area closely during the next couple of winter months.

“Always be aware of weather conditions before driving the Mount Charleston area and remember that snow tires and chains may be required during a storm,” said Chief Jorge Gonzalez of the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District.

The visitor center at Kyle Canyon Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm but is expected to open on Friday but public safety agencies did provide tips when driving to Mt. Charleston area.

Additional Mount Charleston Visitation Tips:

Make sure your car is in good working condition, has a full tank of gas, and remember that cell phone service is limited on the mountain.

Observe and comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs on State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road) and 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) when they indicate that you must have four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains in order to proceed up the mountain.

Failure to comply will result in unsafe driving conditions and may result in accidents, stuck vehicles, and citations issued by law enforcement.

Abide by all posted parking signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and towed. Roadside parking is prohibited in Kyle Canyon past the intersection of Nevada State Routes 157 (Kyle Canyon Rd.) and 158 (Deer Creek Rd).

Wear appropriate outdoor clothing including layering light and warm clothing, gloves, hats, scarves and waterproof boots.

Avoid show play in areas with traffic and dangerous objects like trees and rocks.

Do not sled in areas with less than 12 inches of snow.

Do not trespass on private property or closed areas.

Please help keep the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area beautiful for everyone to enjoy.

Take trash home or put it in provided trashcans or dumpsters.

Call 511 for information on road conditions and closures, or visit the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website here.

The Lee Canyon Ski Resort is not expected to open until early December, snow conditions permitting.

For information about programs and activities, visit the Go Mount Charleston website here.