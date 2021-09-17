Mt. Charleston resort steps up to help lodge employees, guests

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KLAS) – Employees at the Mt. Charleston Lodge are now displaced and reflecting on their shock at watching their beloved mountain outpost destroyed in an early-morning fire.

Jessa Sosa and her boyfriend have worked at the lodge for close to a month. Sosa worked Thursday night and was on her way to work Friday morning when she found out about the blaze.

“I had hope the whole time it was burning like maybe something will be left,” said Sosa. “But it’s gone, unfortunately.”

Sosa said when she left the lodge Thursday, everything seemed fine. That’s why the fire comes as such a shock.

The staff at the Resort at Mount Charleston, which is just four miles down Kyle Canyon from the lodge, is doing its best to accommodate the workers from the lodge. Some 50 wedding parties that were booked for Mt. Charleston Lodge have already inquired about moving to the resort, which requires more staff.

“Our phones went down. That’s how many (calls) we have gotten,” said resort general manager T.J. Hambright. “We just got them back up, answering as fast as we can.”

“We are going to be slightly overwhelmed but we are going to make it happen,” said Joey Allette, the head chef at The Resort at Mount Charleston. “We are doing our best to help the displaced employees from the lodge. Hopefully, we will be hiring them as well so they can help us accommodate all the weddings, conventions, and everything else that is booked here all the way to the next year”

Along with helping bridal parties from the lodge, the kitchen staff at the resort sent dozens of boxed lunches up the mountain to first responders fighting the fire.

“We are just happy to accommodate our community at the end of the mountain,” said Allette. “We are honored to provide meals for our first responders and anyone else here who wants a meal.”

The resort will host a job fair for the displaced workers from the lodge Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.