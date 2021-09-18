Mt. Charleston Resort owner hosts job fair for displaced lodge workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of employees of the Mt. Charleston Lodge are mourning the loss after yesterday’s devastating fire, but they are also now without a job. The resort just down the mountain is hosting a job fair for them.

8 News Now Victoria Saha joined us from Mount Charleston, as the mountain community picks up the pieces.

The small community in Mount Charleston is slowly rebuilding.

The employees at the lodge aren’t worried about being without a job any longer because the resort is opening its doors to them.

The owner of the Resort on Mount Charleston, Deanna Crossman, flew in Saturday morning to help her neighbors at the lodge any way she can.

“We just want to work together, we are stronger,” Crossman said.

She knew the significance the lodge had on the mountain and employees who now had nowhere to go.

“A lot of people work up here because they don’t want to work in the valley, and it’s just different, and it’s the only other option we just wanted to make sure people had a home up here if they wanted to stay,” Crossman added.

On Saturday, she hosted a job fair for those displaced employees. Emily was one of them and now she’ will be working at the resort.

“It’s amazing, it’s always amazing every time I come in here and it’s so lovely they would do something like this for us,” Emily said.

Her first day is Sunday morning.

The owner of the resort says she is ok being a temporary home for the displaced employees until the lodge gets rebuilt again.