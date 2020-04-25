Resort at Mt. Charleston reports heavy traffic, reminds visitors of closed services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Resort on Mt. Charleston is experiencing heavy traffic this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, the resort says the mountain has reached capacity Saturday morning and cars are being turned away.

8 News Now reached out to Nevada Highway Patrol who said they do turn people away on busy weekends days, but the sergeant in charge on the mountain said they are not turning anyone away at this time.

NHP went on to say the mountain is not at capacity.

The resort is reminding visitors that there are no open bathrooms or trash pick-up due to the closure of services.

Earlier this month, many trails, campsites and picnic areas closed on and around Mt. Charleston.

Lee Canyon Ski Resort also closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 winter season. Parking is limited on the mountain.

The property suggests waiting until after the weekend to visit.

For a detail of closures on Mt. Charleston, CLICK HERE.