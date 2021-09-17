Mt. Charleston Lodge fire: ‘Heartbreaking’ loss for all of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cindi Reed was on Mount Charleston Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze at the Mt. Charleston Lodge.

When she heard the news that the lodge was destroyed, she summed up what many Las Vegans will have to come to terms with today.

“Everybody loves the lodge. It’s such a Vegas tradition. I mean, it’s really heartbreaking,” Reed said.

The lodge is a tradition for many. A place to go and see the snow — and a mug of hot chocolate from the lodge.

It’s the center of activity in Kyle Canyon when it’s time for a hike, or a special lunch in the mountain air.

Now Las Vegans are mourning the loss of one of their favorite places.

Leonie Mowat, director of operations and communications for the Southern Nevada Conservancy said she was fighting back tears as she drove up the mountain this morning.

“I grew up coming to the Spring Mountains,” Mowat said. “Mt. Charleston was a playground for me growing up. I got married right up here at Cathedral Rock. And now, working here and managing our visitor and volunteer programs, it’s … it’s devastating for me.”

Heartbreaking to see the Mt. Charleston Lodge on fire this morning. I hope our police, firefighters, & nearby residents are doing okay as they put out this blaze. #MtCharleston #Fire #Police #Firefighters #StaySafepic.twitter.com/X5JQUPO6Ki — Kevin McMahill (@kevinmcmahill) September 17, 2021

Casino at Mt Charleston Lodge in 1940s. They've burned down and rebuilt before – the lodge was destroyed in a fire on Christmas 1961. pic.twitter.com/P2arIUjekX — Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) September 17, 2021

