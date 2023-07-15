LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A heat advisory was issued to the Spring Mountains however, that wasn’t enough to deter people. Kendall Nelson and his friends wanted to get out of the house on Saturday.

“You know, get some outdoor activities going,” Nelson, of Las Vegas, said.

However, he wanted to make sure that he was doing those activities safely.

“Definitely making sure to stay hydrated. Got you know my Camelbak going. Drank some water last night and before we came out today,” Nelson said. “Wore some headgear to keep the head safe and some sunscreen. “

Nelson and his friends were at Mt. Charleston Saturday afternoon as temperatures in Las Vegas were expected to hit 114 degrees Fahrenheit.

The parking lot at the start of the Fletcher Canyon trail was full as people took advantage of the slightly cooler temperatures on Mt. Charleston.

Joining Nelson for the hike was his friend Sam Tokushiku.

“It’s smooth on the skin and really light too, and it covers me pretty well,” Tokushiku said of his clothing.

Unlike his hiking pals, Tokushiku is wearing long sleeves to cover his body from exposure.

“I just don’t like products, like spray a lot or hair products. So the long sleeve definitely covers all that, because I’ve underestimated the sun a lot,” Tokushiku said.

The sun’s rays intensify the higher the elevation, which can cause sunburns, despite the cooler temps.

In a drive from North Las Vegas to Mt. Charleston, the temperature dropped 16 degrees. Still, there were some tourists already taking the necessary precautions.

“We try not to expose ourselves at certain hours those that are peak like after 10, 11 in the morning, where it feels really strong,” Manuel Espinoza of Miami said. “Now that we’re out, we put on some protections, or wear protection and it feels completely fine.”

A tip for those wanting to hike during this extreme heat is to go in the morning rather than later in the day.

The hottest temperature for Mt. Charleston was recorded at 98 degrees Fahrenheit back on July 22, 1988, at the Mt. Charleston Fire Station.