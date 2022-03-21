LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The MSG Sphere at The Venetian, one of the most distinctive construction projects Las Vegas has ever seen, is taking shape.

Compared to just a year ago — when the top of the Sphere was still open — the progress is easy to see as construction of the “exosphere” adds what will be the largest LED screen in the world.

The project is on schedule to open in the second half of 2023, according to a February statement.

Photos from March of 2021 and February 2022 show how much work has progressed:

Crews working on MSG Sphere have installed what the team calls the “mohawk” – the central section of the steel that will support the immersive entertainment venue’s interior display, which will be the highest resolution LED screen in the world. (MSG Entertainment)

A section of the steel framework that will form the outline of MSG Sphere’s nearly four acre interior LED display plane is lifted into place. Once complete the entire steel framework will weigh approximately 730 tons. (MSG Entertainment)

The highest sections of the immersive steel framework arch up to 240-feet above the venue floor, where they are partially supported by catwalks that connect to the underside of the domed roof, which is how the LED display will be able to wrap up, over and behind audiences to create a completely immersive visual environment. (MSG Entertainment)

Work continues to progress on MSG Sphere’s exosphere, where crews have built the widest section at 516 feet in diameter. The exosphere will ultimately stand at 366 feet tall and be covered in approximately 580,000 square feet of fully programmable LED lighting. (MSG Entertainment)

Meanwhile, work on the inside continues, where the Sphere will feature the highest resolution LED screen in the world. The “mohawk” section, nicknamed for the arch that rises 240 feet above the floor, will support the nearly four-acre LED display. That screen will wrap up, over and behind the audience “to create a completely immersive visual environment.”

“With this central steel section in place, you can start to see how the massive scale and curved shape of the interior LED screen will surround the stage and audience,” said Nick Tomasino, VP Construction for MSG Entertainment. “Building the immersive steel framework is one of the most complex elements of the entire project, and this is a tremendous achievement by the skilled tradespeople working on site.”

The framework will weigh about 730 tons when it is completed later this year, supporting the 160,000 square-foot LED screen and 170,000 speakers.

On the outside, the widest part of the exosphere — 516 feet in diameter — is complete and crews and are now placing the upper sections where the Sphere begins to close in towards its pinnacle. The exosphere will stand at 366 feet tall — 80 feet higher than the top of the Sphere right now.

Images from inside the Sphere provided by MSG Entertainment are from February.