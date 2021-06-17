MSG Sphere taking shape: Details from our 90-minute hard hat tour — PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The MSG Sphere behind the Venetian is taking shape.

Right now, it’s on track to become the largest spherical structure in the world. It is expected to be completed in 2023.

Looking at the Spere from is a distance is impressive enough. Imagine standing right underneath it.

The structure is so large you have to tilt your head all the way up to see the top.

A nearly 90-minute hard hat tour of the Sphere revealed some interesting facts.

It stands 366 feet tall and more than 500 feet wide.

Crews have finished building the domed roof frame, made out of 6 million pounds of steel.

All of that enables the project to create an interior bowl without columns. Once it’s done, it will accommodate a maximum of 20,000 people, with everyone facing the stage.

“There’s not going going to be a bad seat in the house,” said Nick Tomasino, Vice President of Construction for MSG Entertainment.

“Other venues of this size definitely don’t offer that. With it, a fully immersive LED screen that comes up and around, and comes down and behind,” Tomasino said. “One of the largest LED screens in the world. It is the size of approximately three football fields.”

The tower in the middle of the project is part of the construction process. It will be removed once the project is done.

This will be a venue for more than concerts.

And once it’s done, the Sphere will actually be 30% taller than what you see now.