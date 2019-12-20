MSG Sphere starting to take shape

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as just a concept design is starting to take shape near the Las Vegas Strip. The MSG Sphere at the Venetian is still in the early stages, but you can see actual progress at the construction site.

Over the past year, workers have poured more than 33,000 cubic yards of concrete and laid nearly 15 million pounds of rebar.

Vertical construction has officially started on the fourth level — out of eight total levels — with work taking place 65 feet above ground. Once complete, the MSG Sphere will rise to 366-feet tall.

Once finished, the MSG Sphere will have seven seating levels with approximately 17,500 seats and a maximum capacity of just over 20,000.

Officials say the construction is still on schedule to be finished prior to the opening date in 2021.