MSG Sphere roof structure to be completed by late fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The MSG Sphere continues to take shape. The construction project located behind the Venetian hotel will begin enclosing the domed roof of the structure.

MSG Entertainment said Tuesday that during the summer, structural steel, metal decking, and rebar were placed on top of the trusses to prepare the sphere for the next step of its construction, full enclosure of the dome.

Approximately 13,000 tons of concrete will be poured on the roof structure to enclose the sphere and this stage of the project is expected to be finished later this fall.

The MSG Sphere’s completion date is set for 2023.