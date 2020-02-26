MSG Sphere reaches new heights in construction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MSG Sphere at The Venetian is under construction to become the largest spherical structure in the world. Because it is a unique project, the 4th largest crawler crane in the world has made its way to Las Vegas to help with the installation of the venue’s steel domed roof and exosphere.

The crane, known as the “DEMAG CC-8800,” is 580 feet tall, towering 30 feet higher than the High Roller’s 550 feet. It traveled more than 6,000 miles over land and sea to make it to Vegas.

After departing on a cargo ship from a port in Zeebrugge, Belgium, the CC-8800 crossed the Atlantic Ocean, made its way through the Panama Canal and then arrived at Port Hueneme, California.

It then took 120 tractor trailers to deliver the entire crane to the MSG Sphere site. The crane took 18 days to assemble. The fully assembled crane, including the body, boom, and cables, weighs 869 tons.

The company running the project says that typically, large-scale projects will use a boom crane to complete heavy lifts during vertical construction, but due to the unique nature of building a spherical structure, the crawler crane is needed to deliver extraordinarily heavy loads to complex locations.