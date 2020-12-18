MSG Sphere on track for 2023 as management roles change

FILE – This conceptual rendering released by Madison Square Garden shows the exterior of the MSG Sphere Las Vegas arena. Company and project officials are estimating costs to complete a spherical entertainment venue under construction on the Las Vegas Strip at between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion. Madison Square Garden Co. President Andrew Lustgarten disclosed cost projections Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 along with quarterly company earnings. The 18,000-seat arena, called MSG Sphere, is a partnership between MSG and Las Vegas Sands, the owner of the adjacent Venetian and Palazzo resorts (Madison Square Garden via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MSG Entertainment has taken over management of the construction project for the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, replacing AECOM, which will continue to serve as a general contractor through the project’s completion.

Jayne McGivern has been named President of Development and Construction and will lead a team that will direct all aspects of the project, according to a Thursday news release. McGivern’s previous role was executive vice president.

Thirty AECOM employees have been assigned to support MSG Entertainment to continue supporting key areas such as health and safety.

The MSG Sphere is on track to open in calendar 2023. The construction site is behind the Venetian and the Sands Expo Convention Center, just east of the Strip.

“We have taken significant steps to strengthen our internal construction team,” McGivern said. “This, along with valued support from AECOM, will give us greater transparency and control over the construction process, while enabling us to continue benefiting from AECOM’s expertise. MSG Sphere will be a venue unlike any other, and we believe we are well-positioned to not only advance our Las Vegas project, but also deliver on our long-term vision for MSG Sphere.”

Earlier this year, the superstructure reached its widest point with the completion of the sixth-level concrete ring beam, which is 490 feet wide and sits 113 feet above ground.

Courtesy: MSG Entertainment



The construction team recently completed the successful placement of two 240-ton steel girders that sit 140-feet off the ground and span the length of what will be the venue’s stage. That paved the way for continued vertical construction.

The management change comes as work continues to finish all superstructure concrete pours, including completing stair and elevator cores and the venue’s proscenium wall — which separates the stage from the auditorium.

Steel for the remaining exterior ring beams and inboard decks will then be placed, leading to the start of construction of the steel domed roof in early 2021, according to the news release.