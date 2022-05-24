LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most unique entertainment venues in Las Vegas is one step closer to completion.

On Tuesday, a topping-off ceremony was held at the MSG Sphere near the Las Vegas Strip as the last beams were placed along the exterior.

The next step for crews will be bringing in the world’s largest monitor.

There will also be 17,500 seats placed inside the venue, which will be surrounded by monitors to create an immersive experience.

Crews will begin putting in the monitors on the outside of the structure, which is expected to take 10 to 12 months.

Nick Tomasino is MSG Entertainment’s senior vice president of construction.

“Up and around us is the structural steel that all the LED will attach to the steel. It is about four acres, that is three football fields in size that all the LED will make up,” he tells 8 News Now.

The MSG Sphere is estimated to cost around $1.8 billion.

The venue will be capable of hosting attractions, artists residencies, as well as corporate events.

The MSG Sphere is expected to be finished in 2023.