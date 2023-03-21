LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was announced today that MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a new venue opening in Las Vegas this September, is now hiring for key venue operations roles, according to MSG Entertainment.

“Attending an event at Sphere will be an experience unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said Raul Gutierrez, senior vice president and general manager of Sphere said in a news release. “To deliver on that promise, we’ll be hiring up to 3,000 ambitious employees for our venue operations team opening Sphere – truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Positions at Sphere will span a wide range of full- and part-time jobs in front and back-of-house roles. This includes kitchen workers, ushers, guest service representatives, security, bartenders, and more.

“We look forward to meeting candidates who are passionate about providing a world-class guest experience and are excited to be part of the team redefining the future of entertainment,” Gutierrez added.

Interested applicants should apply on the Sphere careers website.

Candidates who are qualified will hear back from a member of the Sphere recruiting team who will give additional information, including an invitation to schedule an interview at one of the more than 30 hiring events held in Las Vegas over the next few months.