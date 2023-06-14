LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Attorneys for a construction company and the owners of the MSG Sphere were in court Wednesday fighting over millions of dollars.

Over the past year and a half, there has been a back and forth in court between the Sphere’s parent company and Rider Levett Bucknall. 8 News Now obtained video from three court hearings on January 25, March 23, and May 24.

According to court documents, Rider Levett says it is being stiffed $3.1 million, an assertion MSG is pushing back against.

“We know who made this decision affecting us. We know who made the decision to stop paying us and we know who made — who — who’s behind the counterclaims. He, it’s Dolan himself,” Rider Levett’s attorney Lance Coburn said in court in May.

James Dolan is the Chief Executive Officer of MSG, which owns the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and Madison Square Garden.

The hearings happened before Judge Nancy Allf inside Clark County District Court.

MSG Sphere’s attorneys rebuked in that May court hearing any notion that Dolan singled out Rider Levett.

“He thinks Mr. Dolan did all these things. That’s his speculation. But what he hasn’t done in the intervening time is taking any other depositions,” Jordan Smith, an attorney for MSG, said.

The attorneys for Rider Levett want to take a deposition from Dolan, a process that MSG’s attorneys have postponed several times in court.

Rider Levett argued to Judge Allf that it would prove Dolan doesn’t want to pay them $3.1 million.

Nonetheless, the court hearings have shined a light on what may have led to the pay dispute.

“There was supposed to be the world’s longest bar in this project. And they built it, and then he came through and deleted it, and wanted to take it out,” Rider Levett’s attorney Lance Coburn said during a January hearing. “He increased the project cost. Mr. Dolan’s decision against advice increased the project cost and now he’s blaming us.”

The MSG Sphere is expected to open in the fall of this year, at $2.4 billion, with the band U2 serving as the opening act.

There’s also another lawsuit involving construction on the MSG Sphere. In that suit, a construction company is suing the former general contractor, claiming they’re owed around $2 million.

Sphere Entertainment, a subsidiary of MSG, previously sent us a statement that reads in part, “This story has no merit… the filings clearly show Rider Levitt Bucknell was fired for cause.”