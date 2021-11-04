MSG Sphere high-tech interior screens are next for construction crews

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Construction on the MSG Sphere is entering into a new phase. The construction project is located behind the Venetian hotel and when complete should seat 17,500 people and have room for another 2,500 to stand for some events.

The steel structure that will support the interior LED display and multi-layered audio system is now under construction. MSG Entertainments says it will be “one of the most complex construction activities of the entire project. It involves building a 730-ton steel framework that will form the outline of the interior LED display and help support the venue’s Holoplot audio system.”

Photo: MSG Entertainment

Measuring in at 160,000 square feet, the LED display will be larger than three football fields and reach up and over audiences to create a “fully immersive visual environment.”

MSG Entertainment claims the system will have approximately 170,000 speakers once complete.

Photo: MSG Entertainment

Beginning in early October, crews poured around 13,000 tons of concrete on to the roof structure to enclose the sphere.

The MSG Sphere’s completion date is set for 2023.