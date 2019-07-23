MSG Sphere construction progresses near Las Vegas Strip

The Madison Square Garden Co. is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences.

Last year, crews broke ground on MSG Sphere at The Venetian and today they showed the progress made on the sphere, which will be about 9 stories tall and enclose 875 thousand square feet. It will have a capacity of about 20,000 people.

The Sphere is being built on 18 acres on Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane.

The MSG Sphere construction site behind The Venetian and the Palazzo. (Sally Jaramillo/KLAS-TV)

The Las Vegas monorail track is visible in the background as construction continues at the MSG Sphere behind The Venetian and the Palazzo. (Sally Jaramillo/KLAS-TV)

It will feature an iconic spherical shape, 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. The sphere has an LED exterior, LED screen and a dynamically adaptive acoustics system.

MSG Vice President of Construction Nick Tomasino said the project should be completed by 2021.

“What excites me the most is that this is one-of-a-kind,” Tomasino said. “Nobody has ever done this before.”

He says the project will be bigger, rounder and better than anything in Las Vegas.

“We have a venue that incorporates all of the senses,” Tomasino said.

On the inside, you will find one of the world’s largest LED screens, measuring 160,000 square feet. That’s the equivalent of 3 football fields.

Tomasino said, “The led screen emerses you from the front, the sides, above you. So your fully emersed in the in reality.”

“The beam form technology allows you to be able to have the same experience whether youre sitting in the back of the venue or the front of the venue.”

The sphere will be 366 feet tall, Tomasino said. “Which in comparison to the Palazzo — which is at 465 feet — puts things in a little bit of context in a large scale of our project.

“Our venue allows for a wide variety of attractions. We’re looking to be able to hold concerts, residencies, corporate events and much much more.”

Right now, there are about 400 people working at the site and that will increase to 1,500 workers at the peak of development.

Also planned for the site is a pedestrian bridge that will connect the sphere to The Venetian and the Palazzo.