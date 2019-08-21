MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost more than $1.2 billion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest estimates on the planned spherical entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip are between $1.2 and $1.7 billion. Those numbers are from company and project officials and were disclosed Tuesday during quarterly company earnings.

The MSG Sphere could cost more than four times the $375 million it took to build T-Mobile Arena, which opened in 2016.

MSG Sphere is set to open in 2021 with a huge wrap-around LED screen and immersive audience experience technology. The 18,000 seat arena is a partnership between MSG and Las Vegas Sands.