MR. PEANUT is officially dead (maybe?)

MR. PEANUT passes away at 104 years old, sacrificing himself to save friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in new Super Bowl pre-game ad.

The fictional character that has acted as the company’s spokesperson for the past century is being laid to rest and it’s what is being talked about on social media.

The maker of Planters, Kraft Heinz, released a pre-game ad.

“We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life,” said Samantha Hess, a brand manager for the company.