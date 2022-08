LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will sing the national anthem on Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders 2022 home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Newton will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers, a choir made up of 43 singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, in his performance for Sunday’s opening game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m.