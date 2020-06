LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hard Rock packed up its toys and left Las Vegas on Tuesday, with a hint that they just might be back some day.

A truck loaded with Rock ‘n’ Roll memorabilia headed out today on Las Vegas Boulevard, with a song title plastered on the side to pique your interest: “Don’t You Forget About Me” — Simple Minds.

Photos of some of the memorabilia in that last truck were provided by the Hard Rock: