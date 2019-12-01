Moving cross country, winter storm takes aim at Northeast

Street signs are covered in snow in north Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A powerful storm making its way east from California is threatening major disruptions during the year’s busiest travel weekend, as forecasters warned that intensifying snow and ice could thwart millions across the country hoping to get home after Thanksgiving. The storm has already killed at least one person and shut down highways in the western U.S., stranding drivers in California and prompting authorities in Arizona to plead with travelers to wait out the weather before attempting to travel. (Cody Bashore/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A powerful winter storm bedeviling Thanksgiving weekend travelers across the United States is now taking aim at the Northeast.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings Sunday for expected heavy snow and freezing cold in swaths of New England and New York.

Ice accumulations are predicted in parts of Pennsylvania.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut short a trip to Puerto Rico to return home and deal with the storm.

The system has already dumped heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

Authorities found the bodies of two young children in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A third child is missing.

A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.