Moving company offers $1K grant to those displaced by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A company that provides resources for movers wants to help those in the valley that have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Move.org is offering one applicant a one-time, $1,000 moving grant to help cover unexpected moving costs related to coronavirus.

Anyone over the age of 18 who was forced to relocate because of COVID-19 is eligible to apply.

To find the application, click HERE.

The company says it offers grants year-round to individuals and families planning a move, but understand the particularly stressful times for those people in need right now because of COVID-19.

Applications are open now through the end-of-day on Thursday, April 16.