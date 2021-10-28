Moving company offering free moves for those affected by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas-based moving company is offering free moves for those who are still being affected by the pandemic.

Move 4 Less for the third cycle of its Moving Our Community program, which helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.

  • Credit: Move 4 Less

Avi Cohen and Moti Perez, co-owners of the Las Vegas-based moving company, are paying for the moves.

“We’re happy to continue this program where our Move 4 Less team can assist families in a meaningful way,” they said. “We created Moving Our Community because people were having a difficult time making ends meet because of the pandemic; and, sadly, many are still experiencing its long-term effects.”

Applications are available for a move now through February 2022. The last applications for consideration must be completed by midnight on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Nominations may be made by a third party. Moves should be to and from locations with a Las Vegas, Henderson, or North Las Vegas address.

Applications can be completed here, visiting www.move4lessnevada.com.

