LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson man is about to make his silver screen debut starring in a movie with a powerful message about teen bullying and suicide. It’s made its way through the film festival circuits, grabbing multiple awards, and is now available for everyone to see in theaters nationwide starting Friday, Feb. 25.

High school is tough enough but for a lonely student called “Butter” it’s a nightmare.

The star, Alex Kersting, makes his film debut, hoping to inspire and educate.

“It’s supposed to start the conversation,” Kersting said. “We want to end the stigma around mental health, depression, and suicide.”

The movie which is rated PG-13 is based on a book.

The obese teen decides he’s going to eat himself to death. When he makes the announcement to classmates, he expects pity but instead, he is met with kids rallying around his plan of self-destruction and he begins to feel popular.

Kersting calls it a dramedy that families should watch.

“There are weird, funny moments. The whole bucket list scene I think is going to be hilarious for most people,” he said.

Butter’s one outlet is the saxophone which is something Kersting, who is a Coronado High School graduate, had to learn for the role.

But what you hear in the movie is from another local.

“It’s to my saxophone teacher’s track. Rocco Barbato is also a local. He worked with Donnie and Marie Osmond at their show at the Flamingo,” Kersting said. “He’s incredibly talented. He kind of helped bring the personality of Butter, when he’s performing, to life.”

Kersting says you’ll laugh and cry but leave with hope.

There’s always hope. I think that’s going to be the biggest takeaway.

The movie is currently playing at Galaxy Theaters inside the Cannery. Kersting will be there Friday evening and said he would love to meet with some people.