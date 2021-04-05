Movers in high demand amid Las Vegas valley housing market boom

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a slowdown has quickly turned into a non-stop machine, as moving companies reap the benefits of the housing market boom.

“People are moving all around town; a lot of people moving out of town, a lot moving back into town, so it’s just transitions all over the place,” said Itay Dadon, owner of Triple 7 Movers.

The locally-based moving company says they have been busy, something they didn’t expect.

“We initially thought that a lot of people would be moving out, and we would see a slowdown, but it has been the contrary,” Dadon shared. “We see a lot of movement from California, mainly … The real estate market has affected us. Between our clientele and businesses, we have been running around.”

And it doesn’t stop with residential moves either, as they have seen an influx of businesses moving out of their office buildings into smaller units. Some are expanding.

Greg Frawley, the company’s lead estimator, shares it’s to the point where they sometimes must decline work.

“We do what we can. It’s almost like a first-come, first-served basis, as we have been having to turn people away, in terms of getting their move done through us,” he said.