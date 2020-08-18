Move-in week starts for UNLV dorm students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s move-in day for students who will be living in dorms at UNLV but the process will be much different than in past years.

This is Welcome Week for the students and normally there would be hundreds of families on campus helping students get situated into their college life, moving them into on campus housing and attending activities.

This year, the week is focused on safety and and activities are being done mostly online.

Around 1,100 new and returning students are expected to move into residence halls this week. That is about 400 less than in a typical year.

Move-in day will take place over the course of a week to lessen crowds. Only 150 to 200 students a day will move into dorms and it is being done through staggered appointments. Everyone is required to wear masks and practice social distancing. There are numerous hand sanitizer stations.

UNLV isn’t requiring COVID-19 checks before moving in but they do encourage everyone to get tested, just in case.

All of the typical welcome-back activities, like meet-and-greets and socials have been moved online. There’s even a virtual dance for students. All of those events are free, but students do need to RSVP online.

Classes for UNLV’s approximately 30,000 students will start Monday and most will be offered remotely during the fall semester.