HENDERSON (KLAS) – It’s move-in week at Nevada State College and students are finding new options for living on campus.

The school in Henderson will welcome more than 7,000 students this school year.

More than 100 students will move onto campus in a new student housing development called “The Village.” The development can house 342 students and can also accommodate students with families.

The Village has a fitness center, pool, fully furnished apartments, in-unit washers and dryers, and lounges.