LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rite of passage started Wednesday at UNLV as students began moving into the campus dorms to begin a new school year. There are around 3,000 students living in the campus residence halls.

Student athletes welcomed the new students and helped them find their rooms. This year, UNLV is debuting The Degree which is adding another 750 beds to the campus. Also, there is a new residential academic community for engineering students in Tonapah Hall.

Classes start Monday, Aug. 26.