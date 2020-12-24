Move 4 Less to provide moving assistance for five local families in danger of eviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Move 4 Less, a family-owned Las Vegas-based moving company, has a COVID-19 hardship program and wants to provide moving assistance to five local Las Vegas families in danger of being evicted. Applications are due by Dec. 31.

Move 4 Less is in the second cycle of their “Moving Our Community” initiative. The program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic hardship. Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez will be paying for the moves.

“We understand people are having a difficult time making ends meet because of the pandemic, so we created the Moving Our Community program several months ago as a way that we and the Move 4 Less team can help families in a meaningful way,” said the Las Vegas-based moving company owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez.

“We were overwhelmed by the compelling stories the first group of selected families shared with us about the pandemic’s effects on them and the continued housing complications for some that we’ve launched another phase of this program to help ease the burden of more people,” said Move 4 Less owners.

Nominations can be made by a third party, and up to five families will be selected.

Eligible recipients should be moving to and from locations with a Las Vegas, Henderson, or North Las Vegas address and scheduled between Jan. 11 and April 30, 2021.

Applications can be completed by visiting www.move4lessnevada.com and scrolling down to the Moving Our Community section on the home page and clicking “Apply Now”, or by answering the designated questions and sending responses to:

Moving Our Community c/o Move 4 Less 6630 Arroyo Springs, Ste. 200 Las Vegas, NV 89113

“Moving Our Community” applications are due by midnight on Thursday, Dec. 31, and should include how applicants have been affected by the pandemic and why they need to move.

A committee of Move 4 Less managers, staff, and the company owners will determine the “Moving Our Community” recipients and notify them by Jan. 8 to coordinate their move logistics.

The complete Moving Our Community rules, regulations and terms can be found here.

Move 4 Less has implemented safety, health, and sanitizing procedures to protect employees and customers in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Southern Nevada Health District.

Saving money on moving costs could allow a family to buy presents during the holiday or simply provide financial relief until the family is in a better situation.