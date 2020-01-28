MountainView Hospital breaks ground on new emergency room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MountainView Hospital broke ground on a new hospital-based emergency room Tuesday morning to serve the far northwest Las Vegas community.

The new facility, located in the Sky Canyon master-planned community and just south of Lee Canyon, will serve the fast-growing area when it opens in fall 2020. The ER will be located on Skye Park Drive and in the Smith’s Marketplace shopping center.

The 24-hour facility will operate as a fully-integrated department of MountainView Hospital while serving patients in a convenient, off-site location.

This will be the second hospital-based ER that MountainView Hospital will open. The first was ER at Aliante, in North Las Vegas, which opened October 2018.

The new ER in northwest Las Vegas is designed to meet the needs of the community and its rapidly growing population.

It will allow residents to seek emergency care in their neighborhoods. It also is designed to address capacity issues at traditional emergency rooms in Southern Nevada, while increasing the valley’s infrastructure of available emergency services.

“As Las Vegas continues to grow, both in terms of population growth and in its geographic area, the need for emergency services also grows,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, MountainView Hospital Chief Executive Officer.

“With this new facility, we can offer an additional option for community members to receive high-quality health care closer to home and provide the community with an ER to meet their needs,” added Bradshaw

The 11,000-square-foot building will include 12 patient rooms and will be staffed by board-certified ER physicians and nurses, with a wide range of on-call hospital specialists. The new ER will create approximately 35 new jobs.

The facility will be open 24-hours-a-day, seven-day-a-week. The ER will accept vehicle ambulance services and walk-in patients and will be fully equipped to provide emergent and urgent care, in addition to ancillary services. The facility will offer a fully functional lab and blood bank, an in-house pharmacy (non-retail) and a full spectrum of radiology services, including CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound. The ER will serve adult and pediatric patients.

The new ER will adhere to the same regulatory and accreditation standards as traditional emergency departments. The facility will provide all of the services available at on-site ERs, with the exception of trauma care and medical services or patients transported by air ambulances. Patients who require hospital admission will be transported to an affiliated hospital that meets the required level of care.

“I would like to thank MountainView Hospital for making full emergency care services so easily and conveniently available right in the neighborhood,” said Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown.

The new ER will be located within Commissioner Brown’s district.

The Skye Canyon community and surrounding area is estimated to have a population of 73,104 residents and is projected to continue growing by 15 percent by 2024, to more than 84,000 people. Skye Canyon zip code 89166, in which the new ER will be located, is estimated to have a population of 18,808 and is estimated to grow by 25 percent by 2024 to a population of 25,583.