Mountains Edge community comes together to support teacher who lost home in fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mountains Edge community in the southwest valley is coming together to support a local teacher who lost her home in a fire.

“Flames were just coming up from the dryer,” said Rikiya Nettles, a teacher who lost her home in a fire. “It was spinning a ball of fire.”

Nettles and her family had to quickly evacuate their home with only the clothes on their back.

“I’m just thankful that we were all able to get out,” according to Nettles.

At the time, Nettles’ special needs son was in his room, directly across from the fire.

“It was heartbreaking,” Nettles said.

Following the blaze, the home still looks intact from the outside, but inside there is extensive damage that shows the fire quickly spread to the attic, ventilation system, and some other rooms.

“Although some belongings are still standing, Nettles says due to the fire, smoke, and water damage, 75% of their belongings were lost.

“Some things will be replaceable, but there’s a lot of things that won’t be replaceable,” Nettles said.

The first-grade teacher is receiving support from her students’ families.

Jennifer Perez organized donations through a moms’ Facebook group.

“Immediately so many women jumped in and said ‘let me grab clothes, let me grab supplies, let me grab home items and things for her,'” Perez said.

The Nettles desperately search for a new home, but their search has proven difficult due to the current housing market.

“The houses go fast,” Nettles said. “We’ll like a house, we’ll say ‘okay let’s go put an application in, or let’s get started on it,’ and it will be gone within the hour.”

As they try to pin down a consistent rental, the Nettles are moving from their hotel to AirBnB’s. Donations for the Nettles family are being collected at Jan Jones Blackhurst Elementary School. The Nettles family in Chicago has also set up a GoFundMe for them.