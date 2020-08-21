Mountain West Dental Specialists’ August giveaway will put a smile on your face

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mountain West Dental Specialists is giving one person a brand-new smile for free this month.

They know a lot of families are in need because of COVID-19, and many have lost insurance. The practice stepped up and partnered with Invisalign to make this happen.

It’s their way of giving back to the community.

“We’ve been open for about two years, and we couldn’t celebrate our anniversary of being open, and we wanted to have a fun way to give back to the Las Vegas community during this crazy pandemic,” said Dr. Allison Tomlin, an orthodontist at the practice. “And we thought what better way to do a free smile makeover. They can go get that job interview that they always wanted. They can be more comfortable with social interactions.”

The lucky winner will be chosen Aug. 31. They will receive dental work meant to improve both their smile and their health.

To nominate someone you know would love a smile makeover, email smile@mwdslv.com.