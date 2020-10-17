‘Mountain Pose’ heralds final weekend of events at Lee Canyon before ski season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon’s final fall weekend got started Friday with “Mountain Pose,” a 75-minute yoga class followed by meditation.

More than 25 yogis from Las Vegas gathered on the Sky Deck of Hillside Lodge for the event, according to a new release.

Dray Gardner, founder of Silent Savasana, led the event, which also raised money for Lee Canyon’s Play it Forward Fund, a partnership with the Nevada Community Foundation.

Space at the event was limited to allow social distancing.

On Saturday, Lee Canyon is hosting a blod drive for the American Red Cross, and a coat and sock drive is planned Saturday and Sunday to support Project 150.

Lee Canyon expects to open for the ski and snowboard season in early December.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories