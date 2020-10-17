‘Mountain Pose’ heralds final weekend of events at Lee Canyon before ski season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon’s final fall weekend got started Friday with “Mountain Pose,” a 75-minute yoga class followed by meditation.

More than 25 yogis from Las Vegas gathered on the Sky Deck of Hillside Lodge for the event, according to a new release.

Dray Gardner, founder of Silent Savasana, led the event, which also raised money for Lee Canyon’s Play it Forward Fund, a partnership with the Nevada Community Foundation.

Space at the event was limited to allow social distancing.

On Saturday, Lee Canyon is hosting a blod drive for the American Red Cross, and a coat and sock drive is planned Saturday and Sunday to support Project 150.

Lee Canyon expects to open for the ski and snowboard season in early December.