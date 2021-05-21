Mountain lion spotted on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– In recent months, there have been a few sightings of mountain lions along the western edge of the Las Vegas valley. Their natural habitat is the Spring Mountains and that’s where one was spotted on Thursday.

UNLV student Guneet Guron and some friends were on their way to the Mount Charleston Lodge when they spotted a mountain lion eating a dead deer off the side of the road about 30 yards from Fletcher campground.

Although there are mountain lions on Mount Charleston, it’s rare to see them. They tend to stay in the higher elevations unless they are sick or hungry.

(Photo credit: Guneet Guron)

If you travel to Mount Charleston, you might not want to let your pets roam freely. Also, if you see a mountain lion, you are advised to slowly back away while trying to make yourself appear larger and never run.

The two mountain lions found in the Las Vegas valley in past weeks, were tranquilized and released in the Spring Mountains.