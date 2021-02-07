Mountain lion spotted in west Las Vegas valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mountain lion was spotted in the neighborhood near Hualapai Way and Count Deiro Drive in the west valley.

A photo of the animal was posted Saturday on social media in the area near Willows Park, just west of Town Center Drive.

A resident said that two pet cats had disappeared in the neighborhood. “Keep your pets inside and please be careful, they won’t back down from humans. AC (animal control) has been notified,” wrote Melissa Boyd.

“I hope they will tranquilize him and safely relocate him to a safe area,” she wrote.

Boyd said another resident told her on Sunday morning that a mountain lion was seen with a cat at Hualapai and Peace Way about a week ago.