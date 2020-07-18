Mountain lion spotted in Summerlin, Metro Police confirm

A mountain lion was spotted at Vassiliadis Elementary School in Summerlin Saturday morning.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police say a mountain lion, about 70 pounds, was spotted early Saturday morning near Vassiliadis Elementary School in Summerlin.

Officers located the lion at the school around 6 a.m., but said it was “not acting aggressively.” According to LVMPD, officers observed it walk around the area while they waited for animal control to arrive.

Police lost sight of the mountain lion before animal control got there.

A mountain lion was spotted at Vassiliadis Elementary School in Summerlin Saturday morning.

8 News Now has reached out to animal control to see if they have located it.