LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mountain lion was spotted in a Spring Valley Las Vegas neighborhood Monday causing two schools to be placed on lockdown.

Las Vegas police worked with a game warden to set up a perimeter to try and contain the animal — in hopes of tranquilizing it — but lost sight of it.

Police said the mountain lion was reported around 11:13 a.m. after it had been spotted in a neighborhood near Fairbanks Road and Rushford Street which is near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. The cat was described “as big as a german shepherd.”

Metro police left the neighborhood after looking for the mountain lion for more than two hours. They encouraged residents to stay inside as much as possible and report if they see the lion again.

Police set up a perimeter in a Spring Valley neighborhood after reports of mountain lion being spotted. (KLAS)

Dondero Elementary and Guinn Middle Schools were both on lockdown during the event. Clark County School Police said the mountain lion appeared to be between 70 to 80 pounds and was seen in a backyard by Guinn Middle School while the children were at recess.

The cat then moved toward Dondero Elementary School.

Residents were advised to keep their pets indoors today.

Mountain lions are seen from time to time in the Las Vegas valley.