Mountain lion contained in west Las Vegas backyard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police have cornered a mountain lion in a backyard in the west part of the valley on Monday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

“Officers confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion and requested assistance from the NV Division of Wildlife and Clark Co Animal Control,” police said.

People in the area should stay inside their homes.

“We are trying to keep the lion calm and not become startled or move from its current location,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.