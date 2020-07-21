Mountain lion captured while roaming Summerlin released back into the wild

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Down from the mountains and roaming the neighborhood, some people still can’t believe they saw a mountain lion in a Summerlin neighborhood over the weekend.

“With social distancing, our neighborhood poker game has dried up temporarily, so mountain lions are the new hot topic,” said Rob Harris, lives in Summerlin.

The animal was spotted near Alta and Fox Hill Drive.

When it happened over the weekend, many 8 News NOW viewers sent photos and videos of the lion strolling around Saturday morning. Metro Police and Animal Control eventually captured it. The mountain lion was then released back into the wild in a remote area in the Spring Mountain range.

“First time I’ve seen a mountain lion here in the neighbor hood,” Harris said.

Harris has lived in his neighborhood for about 4 years now. He says he loves his tight-knit community and how everyone watches out for each other.

It was through social media that he learned about the mountain lion roaming the area.

“Went up in our back deck balcony to look at it and saw the mountain lion walking around in the paseo,” Harris said.

Doug Nielsen is the Conservation Education Supervisor for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. He said game wardens were able to track down and tranquilize the adult female mountain lion.

“One of the things we always want to know is what was the body condition like, what her health was, and she appeared to be in good health,” Nielsen said.

Although it’s not something that people see frequently, Nielsen says the sighting of a mountain lion isn’t uncommon.

“Sometimes when a lion reaches adulthood they get kicked out of the house so sometimes they are out wondering looking for an unoccupied territory,” Nielsen said.

The animals could also be following a food source.

“We did have a fire recently in the side of the Spring Mountain range so that could have displaced some deer; she could have been following some deer,” according to Nielsen.

Nielsen says the one thing residents of the Mohave desert should keep in mind is that there is wildlife.

“You don’t want to crowd it or do something that might cause it to become agitated or aggresive,” he said. “What you want to do is give it space, and if you feel like it’s coming close, what you want to do is make yourself look as big as you can.”

People who see mountain lions are also urged to call authorities immediately.