Mountain lion safely captured in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mountain lion seen roaming in the northwest Las Vegas valley has been captured, according to the city of Las Vegas.

The animal was caught safely Saturday morning by Clark County Animal Control officers, with the help of Las Vegas police and NDOW, a tweet from the city stated.

Thanks to our Animal Control officers for assisting @LVMPD and @NWDOW with safely capturing a mountain lion in the northwest this morning.



The cat will be tranquilized and returned to the wilderness 👏



📷 Kimberly Astle pic.twitter.com/8BHigGk6Dk — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 17, 2021

An exact location of where the cat was spotted was not mentioned. The mountain lion will be tranquilized and returned to the wilderness, officials say.

A 60-pound mountain lion reported in the area of West Flamingo and the 215 was captured earlier this month in a tree at The Summit Club in Summerlin.

Pet owners are warned to keep watch over their animals while they’re outside. NDOW says this is especially important when predators are out around dawn and dusk.