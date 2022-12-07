LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mountain lion seen wandering around a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood was captured early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors were on high alert after the mountain lion was spotted near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton drives Monday night. Brittany Avey and her husband saw the animal and captured images of it.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the animal was spotted on Cliff Peaks Street near Farm Road and Grand Canyon Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Nevada Department of Wildlife picked up the big cat near that area in the early morning hours. The mountain lion had traveled about a half-mile from where it was spotted Monday.

Wildlife officials advise people not to run if they see a lion because it can trigger an instinct in the animal to chase you. Instead, it’s advised you raise your hands over your head, act big, and back away slowly.