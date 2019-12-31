Mount Charleston visitors cause traffic and parking problems, leave behind messy situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a busy weekend for popular recreation spots around the Valley. For several days in a row, both Red Rock and parts of Mount Charleston had to turn cars away because so many people were visiting. But while the crowds are gone now, they left behind a messy situation.

Many Mount Charleston residents say if you plan on visiting the area, travel with the right equipment, park correctly and respect your surroundings.

“As you can see, the parking lots are full right now, but this is an echo subdivision here, and you can see the ‘no parking’ signage and speed signage all along the roadway,” said Jorge Gonzalez, fire chief of the Mount Charleston Fire District.

Gonzalez said the recent snowfall not only brought traffic to the area, but trash, as well.

“Some of the visitors get confused or get lost, and they don’t know the way around here, so they do end up in the subdivisions; it does increase traffic,” he noted.

Another big problem? Visitors parking where they shouldn’t, and many of them getting stuck in the snow.

“It’s out of control; most people come up here with their parents, and it’s free, so they brings kids up here, and that’s great,” revealed resident James Swanson, “but a lot of them are infants, so diaper wearing, so you go in these facilities where you can use the restroom, and garbage cans are filled with diapers.”

Swanson is fed up with the same problems year after year.

“I think it’s time perhaps like they do at Lake Mead Marine or Lake Mead park. They charge everyone to come in,” he said.

He believes that could prevent overcrowding and provide more parking.

“Respect really is taking care of your environment for future generations.”

Another reminder if you make the trip up to Mount Charleston is park in permitted areas, not subdivisions.