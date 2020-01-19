Mount Charleston officials: Safety measures in place in case of avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Avalanches are not too common at Mt. Charleston, but officials say they have safety measures in place in case one were to occur.

“The avalanche warnings are gonna come from the U.S. Forest Service, and will be issued through the county or Forest Service. That does not include the skiing area permit because we make our own assessments and we don’t issue avalanche warnings for the greater public,” Joshua Bean, Director of Mountain Operations for Mt. Charleston told 8 News Now.

The safety team, Bean said, takes the time to assess the snow every day and check if any layers are moving.

The last reported deadly avalanche on the mountain happened on January 9th, 2005 and it claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy who was swept off the ski lift he was on.

In 2017, an avalanche caused road closures in Lee Canyon, at that time, authorities went door-to-door to ensure everyone was accounted for and then put in place voluntary evacuations.

#AvalancheRisk continues thru wkd @ #MtCharleston. Voluntary evacuation notice Kyle & Lee Canyon remains in effect: https://t.co/Y3rsPOjddV pic.twitter.com/sNOq4IrgpT — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 27, 2017

When conditions warrant, Mt. Charleston, is prepared and has a safety team that works to reduce avalanche risk.