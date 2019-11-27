Mount Charleston holiday travel reminders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for both the Spring Mountains and Mount Charleston from Wednesday to Saturday.

Heads up, the Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway will be closed Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving), 11/27 & 11/28, due to the significant amount of snowfall forecast for the area by @NWSVegas. Weather permitting, the Gateway will re-open Friday. pic.twitter.com/s6keQsiobB — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) November 27, 2019

The Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway (the visitors center to Mt. Charleston – the roundabout before you get to the lodge) will be closed Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) due to significant snowfall forecast for the area.

With this storm system coming during a holiday week where many people will be off work and out of school there is an influx of visitors expected to try to make their way to the Mount Charleston area.

Make sure your tires are inflated and your wipers are working TODAY if you plan on driving in #LasVegas and surrounding areas Wednesday or Thursday. #nvwx #vegasweather https://t.co/iYbGP2FDV5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 26, 2019

Nevada Highway Patrol is issuing a travel advisory for Mount Charleston for Thursday through Sunday.

It took awhile to get started but the snow is finally falling on Mt. Charleston. Chain restrictions are not in place at this time but that will likely change this afternoon. Check back for updates. ☃️ #drivesafenv #snow #mtcharleston #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/4MeVitEueS — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 20, 2019

This weather advisory should be taken seriously, police and emergency services are limited on Mount Charleston and need to be kept free for true emergencies.

Motorists who visit the area unprepared could cause unnecessary risks to themselves and first responders and take first responders away from other emergency situations.

#traveladvisory A Winter Storm Warning has been issues for Mt Charleston. Heavy snowfall is expected all day tomorrow. Check current road conditions and snow chain/4×4 requirements before you go. Check back for updates on road/weather conditions or go to https://t.co/PQN5UZwEwJ. pic.twitter.com/FRfH3PNrWV — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 19, 2019

Reminders if you are headed to the area for the holidays:

There are no vehicle services on the mountain

Make sure you have a full tank of gas

Have cold-weather gear, blankets, snacks and water

Keep your cell phone fully charged

When winter weather is impacting Mount Charleston the Nevada Highway Patrol may require all vehicles to have All Wheel Drive or snow chains. Vehicles without AWD or snow chains may be forced to turn around.

When you reach the mountain areas, use safe snow play areas. Sledding in non-approved locations can result in injury which may require a medical or police response.

Check road conditions before you go to www.gomtcharleston.com or www.nevadadot.com.

Weather permitting, the Gateway will re-open on Friday.