Mount Charleston holiday travel reminders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for both the Spring Mountains and Mount Charleston from Wednesday to Saturday.
The Spring Mountain Visitor Gateway (the visitors center to Mt. Charleston – the roundabout before you get to the lodge) will be closed Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) due to significant snowfall forecast for the area.
With this storm system coming during a holiday week where many people will be off work and out of school there is an influx of visitors expected to try to make their way to the Mount Charleston area.
Nevada Highway Patrol is issuing a travel advisory for Mount Charleston for Thursday through Sunday.
This weather advisory should be taken seriously, police and emergency services are limited on Mount Charleston and need to be kept free for true emergencies.
Motorists who visit the area unprepared could cause unnecessary risks to themselves and first responders and take first responders away from other emergency situations.
Reminders if you are headed to the area for the holidays:
- There are no vehicle services on the mountain
- Make sure you have a full tank of gas
- Have cold-weather gear, blankets, snacks and water
- Keep your cell phone fully charged
When winter weather is impacting Mount Charleston the Nevada Highway Patrol may require all vehicles to have All Wheel Drive or snow chains. Vehicles without AWD or snow chains may be forced to turn around.
When you reach the mountain areas, use safe snow play areas. Sledding in non-approved locations can result in injury which may require a medical or police response.
Check road conditions before you go to www.gomtcharleston.com or www.nevadadot.com.
Weather permitting, the Gateway will re-open on Friday.